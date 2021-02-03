Student threatens to bring gun to Midway Middle School, Hewitt Police secure situation

This was reported directly to administrators and the Hewitt Police Department has already responded to secure the situation.

HEWITT, Texas — Midway Middle School parents were informed that a student made a threat Monday afternoon to bring a gun to campus. This was reported directly to administrators and the Hewitt Police Department has already responded to secure the situation.

"When it comes to the safety of our students and staff, I cannot say enough about the importance of those who came forward with information quickly and directly. Social media rumors are not helpful; direct correspondence leads to direct responsive action," Principal Dr. Herb Cox said in a letter to Midway Middle School parents.

Cox said the school will continue to prioritize safety above all else.

"I’ll see you (safely) tomorrow at school so we can pursue the important work of educating our children," Cox said.