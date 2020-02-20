TEMPLE, Texas — Three students from Bonham Middle School are headed to Waco to participate in the Texas Special Olympics, which includes schools from surrounding areas such as Belton, Killeen, and Temple.

Jaylin Anderson, Pedro Estrada, and Jaden Tobar will be competing in two different basketball events, the 3-on-3 team games and the individual skills competition.

The Special Olympics gives opportunities to develop physical fitness in a fun-filled environment for the athletes and their families. It encourages them to display their skills and talents through various competitions based on their age, gender, age, and level of ability.

The bulldogs are no strangers to the Special Olympic games, they have competed in bowling and track during the fall and spring seasons.

To prepare for Friday, their coach and teacher, Caitlin Reyes, trains them on various skills and run plays, giving them a taste of what they will expect on Friday.

“We practice dribbling from the base line to about 10 feet, and then taking shots around the key, as well as chest passing to a square on the wall”, Reyes said.

The games begin on Friday, February 21st at 3:30 p.m. at Baylor University.

Good luck Bulldogs!

