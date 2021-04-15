Taking Care of Teachers | Amanda Massey from Clifton Park Elementary in Killeen

"I want to help my kindergartners grow socially, emotionally and academically so that they can go out into the world and make it a better place."

TEMPLE, Texas — The past year has not been easy for teachers. At 6 News, we want to recognize all of their hard work during the pandemic.

This month's winner is Amanda Massey. She's a kindergarten teacher from Clifton Park Elementary in Killeen.

When asked why she teaches she said, "I teach because our future matters to me. I want to help my kindergartners grow socially, emotionally and academically so that they can go out into the world and make it a better place because they can see their own potential and grow from it!"

Congratulations again to Amanda Massey from Clifton Park Elementary!

If you would like to enter the Taking Care of Teachers giveaway, it's super easy, all you have to do is go to kcentv.com/teacher and tell us why teaching is so important to you.

Then you'll be eligible to win a prize package valued at $300.

You can also text the word teacher to 254-859-5481 to get that link.

The next winner will be announced May 13.