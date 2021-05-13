Taking Care of Teachers May Winner | Jennifer Fitzgerald

She's been a teacher at S.C. Lee Junior High School in Copperas Cove for 23 years.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The past year has not been easy for teachers. So 6 News wants to recognize their hardwork in the face of this pandemic. That's why we've partnered with Greg May Honda for the Taking Care of Teachers giveaway.

This month's winner is Jennifer Fitzgerald. She's been a teacher at S.C. Lee Junior High School in Copperas Cove for 23 years.

When asked why she teaches this is what she told us: "I never want a student to shutdown, and not try and give up. I want them to know that you can, you may have to approach it a different way, you may have to go to a different teacher, and that's fine, but you can do it, you just have to be persistent."

Fitzgerald played in the Army band for eight years. Now she plays for a community band called the Heights Band.

But what makes her standout even more is how she takes the time to play Taps at veterans' funerals at no cost to the families.

Teachers still can enter this giveaway. All you have to do is go to KCENTV.COM/teacher, or text "teacher" to 254-859-5481.

This time we want you to tell us: What you do for yourself as a teacher?

Our next next will recieve a staycation in Waco from Greg May Honda. The next winner will be announced June 10.