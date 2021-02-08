Back to school shopping | What you need to know about Tax-free Weekend and other ways to save

Tax-free weekend in Texas means jam-packed stores and long lines. We have a guide to get you prepared for the big weekend.

This year’s sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 6, and goes through midnight Sunday, Aug. 8. We have put together this handy guide of everything you need to know to prepare for the big weekend.

That is why it is even more important to plan ahead and make sure you understand what is included in the tax exemption and what exactly you need.

There's Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and in Texas, Tax-free Weekend! It's one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year, when parents and caregivers rush to take advantage of the discount ahead of the new school year.

Qualifying items during the state's tax-free weekend include most of the things families will need ahead of their kids returning to school. College students can also take advantage of the discounts. The tax-free items include most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100).

Swap, Don't Shop : Do you need new stuff?

Even though tax-free weekend offers some nice discounts on clothes, make sure you know exactly what you need.

First, shop your closets and drawers to see what you have. The school year got cut short last year, so see if any clothes or shoes that were not worn much still fit. You might find you have enough items to get through the next few months.

Of course, kids grow quickly, so you might find yourself with many items hardly worn, but that don't fit. Swap instead of buy. You can do it with friends in your community or online.

"I love this site the Swoondle Society. You can either become a member for unlimited trades and you pay one annual free or you could pay per trade. It's a small amount, but basically, what they do is they send you a reusable bag, a shipping bag and you fill up it with whatever you kid doesn't fit into or maybe clothing that they just don't want to wear. And then they evaluate what you send. They give you credit for al the different items you send, regardless of the brand, nicer brands, you'll get more points per item. But anyway, you can then use your credit to get like-new clothing."