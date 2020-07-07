TEA says masks required when school resumes, online learning will be an option

Here are the TEA's guidelines for school districts to handle instruction this coming school year.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Education Agency released guidelines for school districts on handing on-campus and virtual instruction for the coming school year.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath released the guidelines saying his "number one priority is the health and safety" of students, teachers and staff.

"That is why the guidance laid out today will provide flexibility to both parents and districts to make decisions based on the ever-changing conditions of this public health crisis," he said.

According to the TEA, parents will have the option to choose between in-person or virtual learning. Parents will be able to choose to move to a remote learning option at "any point as the year progresses." However, parents who choose remote instruction could be asked to commit to that mode for an entire grading period.

The TEA also reports that all students, teachers, staff and visitors setting foot in campus buildings must be screened for coronavirus symptoms. The guidelines detail how a COVID-19-positive test in a teacher, staff member or student should be handled, including enhanced cleaning practices and notification of the positive case to all teachers, staff and families. Besides the screenings, the guidelines provide suggestions on additional health and hygiene practices to mitigate the possible spread of the virus.

Masks will be required will in school buildings, if Gov. Abbott's face covering mandate is still in place. School districts will also be required to abide by any future executive orders issued by the governor, the TEA reported.

The TEA said it will also provide school districts with resources such as:

Reimbursement for extra COVID-19-related expenses

PPE supplies provided to schools

Free online, TEKS learning tools for remote instruction

Teacher training and efforts to bridge the digital divide for students at home

Here is the TEA document detailing the guidelines: