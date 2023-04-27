Temple College hosting historic groundbreaking May 1

The celebration will kick off construction on new buildings that will "transform and modify" the campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple College is breaking ground on some big new projects in May, beginning work on four new buildings that the university says will "change the face" of the Temple campus.

The school will kick off the massive project during a historic groundbreaking ceremony on May 1.

The $124.9 million bond construction project was passed by voters in May of 2021, and is scheduled to be completed by the College's Centennial Celebration in 2026.

“We are excited to invite everyone to this historic event that will transform and modernize the Temple College campus in Temple,” said Dr. Christy Ponce, Temple College President. “So many people throughout the many communities we serve are connected and benefit from the amazing educational and workforce programs at Temple College. This groundbreaking ceremony is a chance for us to celebrate and thank everyone who contributed along the way. This will be the official construction kick-off and a fantastic way for us to showcase the transformation and champion Temple College as we build for the future.”

The four new buildings will include:

Temple College Main Building: A four-story building that will serve as TC's new "front door", according to the campus. It will be located at the south end of campus at the current location of Berry Hall and the Instructional Services Center.

The building will house a welcome center, all student services, a university center with offices and classrooms for university partners to offer bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs; advanced technology-enabled classrooms, a student success center, including writing and math labs for student support and a large events facility that will hold more than 600 people.

Arts and Workforce Building: Located on the northwest corner of campus, the building's footprint will reportedly stretch across the north end of campus, encompassing the current Visual Arts Center on Fifth Street.

The building will feature a large art gallery to showcase student and faculty art pieces, studio space for photography, ceramics, painting and sculpture, classrooms, four high-bay labs for advanced manufacturing, computer labs, skills labs for engineering technology, robotics, corporate training, logistics and more; and a certification center for students with prior work experience to demonstrate skills for college credit and certifications.

Health Sciences Center: This multi-story building will be located on the east side of campus and will help expand the College's health care programs, including nursing and sonography while creating new programs as well.

The new center will be built in partnership with Baylor College of Medicine and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center to include a standardized patient clinic to help train future medical students.

Campus Service Center: The new campus service center will be located on the east side of campus near the current campus police department.

It will house the physical plant and the purchasing department and will provide much-needed space to house Temple College vehicles, including buses and the new Temple College mobile learning center.

“At Temple College, we are committed to the people we serve. We are doing everything we can to equip our students for their future, whether it is preparing them for high-paying careers or helping them through the next steps to transfer to a four-year university and continue their education,” Ponce said. “These new state-of-the-art buildings and the space and opportunities they’ll provide for classes and training will help us to better serve our students and community. We’re excited about the journey and the future.”

The ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on May 1 in the campus parking lot at the southwest corner of First Street and Avenue U.