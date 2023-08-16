Temple Independent School District provides free meals to all students

All students at Temple ISD will be offered one breakfast and one lunch at no cost each school day.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Independent School District will provide free meals to all students during the 2023-2024 school year.

The district will continue its policy to serve meals to children under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. All Temple ISD campuses will operate the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for the upcoming school year. Schools will be be providing breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals.

Families will no longer have to apply for meal programs. This helps reduce the burden on both families and school administrators to ensure students receive nutritious meals during the school year.

“Ensuring students’ basic needs are met, such as physical safety and nutrition, go a long way in a student participating in their education process. Supporting the physical health and well-being of our students is an effort that supports families and our overall community," said Dr. Bobby Ott, Superintendent of schools for Temple ISD.