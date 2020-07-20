Temple ISD Board of Trustees chosen as 2020 School Board of the year

Temple ISD now enters the running for the 2020 Texas Honor Board

WACO, Texas — The Temple Independent School District Board of Trustees has been chosen as the 2020 Region 12 School Board of the Year by the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA).

“We commend the TISD school board for its outstanding leadership and dedication to providing a quality education for every student in its district,” Jerry Maze, Ed.D., executive director of the Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, said. “We are proud to recognize these public servants for their commitment to their students, staff and community.”

The Temple ISD School Board made up of seven members and each one of them has a strong connection, in some way, to the school district as a former graduate, employee or a parent or lifelong resident.

"“The strength of the Temple ISD Board of Trustees parallels the strength of the school district – diversity and innovation,” Dr. Bobby Ott, Temple ISD Superintendent said. “This is one of the most diverse school boards in the state of Texas in gender, race, business/industry, education-level, and tenure. They have an unparalleled mutual respect for one another, with a singular focus on doing what is right for all students and staff of Temple ISD. The TISD Board of Trustees makes it a point to use policy decisions in a way that moves past customary governance and focuses on innovation, creativity and limitless possibilities for all children.”

The Temple ISD has made some significant gains in student achievements over the past several years and for the first time this past year, since 2001, all of the campuses in Temple ISD Met Standard and achieved a "B" rating from the Texas Education Agency. The district gained one full letter grade, moving from a "C" grading in 2018 to a "B" rating in 2019 while also closing the achievement gap. Temple ISD has a graduation rate of 92-percent and a dropout rate of less than 1.7-percent.

As the Region 12 School Board of the Year, the Temple ISD will enter the running to be named the 2020 Texas Honor Board.