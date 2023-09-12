Temple ISD Board of Trustees votes to lower district's tax rate

According to the district, the board set the new tax rate at $1.1489 for the upcoming school year.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Independent School District Board of Trustees has reportedly voted to lower the district's tax rate for the sixth consecutive year.

At a meeting on Monday, Sept. 11, the district said the board voted to drop the tax rate by 7.14 cents.

The new tax rate has been set by the board at $1.1489 for the upcoming school year, with $0.7939 designated for maintenance and operations and $0.3550 for the payment of debt service, said the district.

According to TISD, the district has now lowered its tax rate by a total of 25.14 cents over the past six years.

TISD said they have been able to lower the rate mostly due to an increase in property values within the district, legislative tax compression and selling only a portion of the 2022 bonds.

“Temple ISD has and continues to manage taxpayer dollars with the utmost thoughtfulness and diligence," said Dr. Bobby Ott, superintendent of schools at TISD. "Through strategic planning of bond refinancing, and only selling a portion of the 2022 bonds that are needed at this time, we were able to deliver an overall tax rate that is lower than last year."

Voters approved a $164.8 million bond package in May 2022, according to TISD.

“We are grateful to the Temple community for your continued support of the 2022 Bond, and we are committed to being good stewards of their investment in our schools," said TISD Board of Trustees president Dan Posey. "We will continue to demonstrate the utmost fiscal responsibility with the resources that are entrusted to us.”