Temple ISD creates Citizen Advisory Committee for input on school bonds

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Independent School District (TISD) announced Thursday its plans to launch an advisory committee.

Temple residents, stakeholders and parents are invited to join the Citizen Advisory Committee.

"I've always said this: It's their children. It's their money. It's their schools. The community of Temple has a very high expectation of their school system and rightfully so," TISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott said.

Ott said the purpose of the committee is to make recommendations on what the district needs moving forward and what a bond for this year would look like. While past bonds focused on renovations, Ott expects this year to focus on growth.

"We are growing in the southeast quadrant and this is all backed by the demographic studies we are going to need to add an elementary campus," Ott said.

He explained the district bought 47.5 acres of land on Old Highway 95 and Barnhardt Road. He said it would be enough space for both an elementary school and a middle school.

There will be three meetings that start at 6 p.m. at the Mayborn Center on June 17, July 8 and Aug. 4.

The first meeting would be an overview of the facility master plan. In the second, the committee would rank projects in terms of safety/security, growth, program equity and finishing facility master plan projects. In the final meeting, the committee would present a bond package to the Temple ISD Board of Trustees to consider.

"With the administration and community working together, my hope is that we are able to put together a very very positive and good package that moves the school system forward," Ott said.