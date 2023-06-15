Temple ISD board approves 3% raise for all employees by upcoming school year

“In the absence of state leadership assisting public education, Temple ISD has decided to take the lead locally," said Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — All employees working for Temple ISD will receive a 3% raise for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, according to a news release by Temple ISD.

The raise was approved by the district's Board of Trustees during an annual budget workshop that happened Wednesday.

Temple ISD said the board made the decision because they wanted to ensure that the district took the lead locally, especially after the Texas state legislature closed its 88th regular session without passing an increase in student revenue or teacher/staff compensation.

“In the absence of state leadership assisting public education, Temple ISD has decided to take the lead locally and will not allow politics to hold our staff and their families hostage," said Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott. "We can no longer stand by and allow the fate of public educators to rest in the hands of certain state leaders ignoring this profession."

“I am grateful to our board for approving this 3% raise for our employees and making this move will keep us competitive or ahead of our peer school districts," Ott added.