Temple ISD to host 2021 bond presentations among neighborhoods

Temple Independent School District board of trustees unanimously approved two bond propositions totaling $184.9 million for election on Nov. 2.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Independent School District may be coming to your neighborhood.

For the next two months, the district is planning to host a series of neighborhood presentations for the 2021 Bond Package that would impact each of its 13 main campuses.

The series of presentations begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 at Bonham Middle School, located at 4600 Midway Drive.

Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott will present an overview of the bond proposal that will appear on the November election ballot.

The public is invited to attend any of the presentations, regardless of the school attendance zone they many live in.

“Throughout the bond process our goal has been to be transparent, inclusive, and keep our community informed,” said Dan Posey, president of the Temple ISD board of trustees. “These neighborhood presentations are another way for us to ensure that these things happen.”

Posey encourages community members to attend one of the neighborhood presentations to learn more about the proposed bond package.

The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election is Oct.2, with early voting set to begin Oct. 18 through Oct. 29.

Below is a schedule of all presentations scheduled through the end of October. Each session is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. each evening.

Thornton Elementary – Sept. 14

Temple High School – Sept. 15

H.P. Garcia Elementary – Sept. 20

Meridith-Dunbar ECA – Sept. 23

Western Hills Elementary – Sept. 27

Cater Elementary – Sept. 28

Jefferson Elementary – Oct. 5

Raye-Allen Elementary – Oct. 6

Kennedy-Powell Elementary – Oct. 12

Lamar Middle School – Oct. 13

Scott Elementary – Oct. 14