Temple ISD hosting teacher job fair this Saturday

The job fair will be held at Temple High School, located at 415 North 31st St., from 10 a.m. to noon.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Independent School District is hosting a job fair on Saturday, March 26, in hopes to help hire more teachers for its 2022-2023 school year.

The district said it is hiring teachers of all different levels for all of its campuses and that it hopes to hire teachers to begin working this fall.

“Temple ISD is looking for passionate educators who are looking to make a difference in the TISD community,” said Dr. Donna Ward, assistant superintendent of human resources for Temple schools. “We are looking for teachers who have the ability to connect with and build positive relationships with students and coworkers."

The starting salary is $50,900 and competitive benefits like training programs and stipends, according to the district.

"We are proud to offer a competitive salary and benefits package, opportunities for professional growth, a top-notch first-year teacher mentor program, and a Wellness Program that will be expanded to include a focus on employee physical and mental health," Ward said.