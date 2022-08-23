Temple ISD introduces new tech and safety for the first day of school

Middle school students at TISD will have their own personal Chromebooks for the first time. The ISD wants to ensure everyone is safe this year with added protocols.

TEMPLE, Texas — New tech is headed to Temple ISD for the first day of school.

Every student will be introduced to a new system called SMART tag. It'll be used to track the bus routes of every student, ensuring their safety.

Administrators said students will attach this tag to their backpacks, and every time they get on or off their busses, students will swipe in an out, almost like a metro card.

"It'll show they're on the bus, what time they're on the bus, and it'll make sure they're on the correct bus," Assistant Superintendent of Facilities and Operations, Kent Boyd, said.

Administrators will have access to this now, but parents will be allowed access later in the year.

The school district has also made sure to ramp up other safety measures throughout the district.

Superintendent Bobby Ott said the ISD has added completed necessary audits on exterior doors and added security resource officers.

"We've also come up with a system that allows first responders to gain entry to any building on any door in this school district," the Superintendent said.

Emergency personnel will also have access to every security camera on campus.

So if something were to happen, law enforcement would be able to respond in a timely manner.

"They have a very distinguished labeling system where they can identify and know exactly what door way to go into," he added.

Every middle schooler can also look forward to new Chrome books. Before this year, every student had to share Chrome books with one another and did not have the ability to take their own laptops home.

"It's going to help them with homework and projects, and just keep them up to speed and doing those programs we have to close gaps," Principal of Bonham high school, Sandra Atmar, said.