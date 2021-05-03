Temple ISD opens kindergarten, pre-K registration for Fall

Once this online step is completed, the parent can call the campus to schedule an appointment to come in-person and bring the required documentation.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Independent School District has opened online enrollment Monday for eligible pre-K and kindergarten students for the 2021-2022 school year.

Open online enrollment will run until the end of the month.

Temple ISD offers full-day pre-K at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy. Students must be at least 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2021 to qualify. They also must meet one ore more of the following criteria:

educational disadvantage

limited English proficiency

be the child of an active-duty armed services member

be in foster care or homelessness

Full-day kindergarten is offered at each of the district’s eight elementary campuses for children who are 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2021 without meeting any additional eligibility criteria.

The first part of the registration process begins on the Temple ISD website by clicking on the “Enrollment” button.

Once this online step is completed, the parent can call the campus to schedule an appointment to come in-person and bring the required documentation:

student’s birth certificate

proof of address

student immunization record

student’s social security card

the parent or legal guardian’s photo ID. Proof of eligibility, such as a military ID or Child Protective Services placement letter, may be required for pre-K enrollment

Families who need access to technology can schedule an appointment with the campus to come in-person and complete the online information.