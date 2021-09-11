Temple ISD announces new tracking transportation app

SMART tag™, according to the district, is an innovative system that utilizes secure cloud technology to share real-time information with parents and the district.

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Independent School District says it will be introducing a new digital tracking system to help with the district's Transportation.

The new tracking system is called SMART tag™ and according to the district, it will help increase safety and communication for bus riders across the area. The TISD board of trustees approved of the purchase at a board meeting on Dec. 13, according to TISD.

SMART tag™, according to the district, is an innovative system that utilizes secure cloud technology to share real-time information with the district.

The program is designed to increase safety, security, visibility and communication for transportation departments, according to TISD.

The district states the program will allow drivers to track inspections, mileage, and student ridership. While students will also be able to partake in the new technology, as they will be able to scan on and off the bus.

Amy Scopac, the transportation director for TISD, says a parent portal will also be available to help families track the arrival times and locations of their students.

"One of SMART tag’s™, best-selling features, in my opinion, is the parent portal," she continued. “The parent portal is a web-based application that will offer our parents the ability to know when the bus will arrive at their child’s stop in the morning and afternoon. Parents can also view their students riding activities via the app. They will be able to view the date, time, and location for each time their child got on or off the bus. SMART tag™ also offers a SMART locate feature which will allow parents to see a live map of their student’s bus when it’s on the way to pick them up and while they’re on the bus.”