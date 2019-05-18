WACO, Texas — A Tennyson Middle School teacher resigned Friday after a video surfaced showing him pick up a desk with a student still sitting in it, Waco Independent School District spokesperson Kyle Debeer said.

Debeer said after the district saw the video Wednesday, they placed Daniel Marany, a seventh-grade social studies teacher and coach, on administrative leave.

"What the video shows is completely unacceptable," Debeer said.

The campus has been in contact with the student's family, according to Debeer.