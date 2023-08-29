Texas education advocates condemn 'PragerU' curriculum

On Tuesday, several State Board of Education members had a press conference about PragerU.

AUSTIN, Texas — Several education advocates and state leaders are condemning a conservative-leaning curriculum that could come to Texas schools.

PragerU describes itself a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that offers a alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education.

It does have some support. One State of Texas Board of Education member, Julie Pickren, announced her support on social media last week with company’s CEO.

"We are definitely ready to PragerU into the great state of Texas. Thank you PragerU and we welcome you to Texas," she said.

Many school board members said the videos could can be offensive and inaccurate. Some that oppose it say the videos downplay slavery in America.

On Tuesday, a press conference was held in Austin to make clear the videos have not been reviewed or approved for curriculum in Texas schools. State of Texas Board of Education member Aicha Davis said the video with Pickrin implies the company is coming to Texas.

"They both implied the PragerU curriculum has been approved for us in Texas public schools," said Davis.

The Texas comptroller's office registered PragerU as a vendor, but the state board still has to approve the group before the videos can be used in schools. Both Texas school board members Davis and Marisa Perez-Diaz addressed that concern.

"Our effort today is to set the record straight, make sure that everybody that is watching this that the Texas state board has not, did not and hopefully will not approve specifically PragerU," said Perez-Diaz.

In order for the videos to be used in Texas schools they have to be vetted by the TEA and go to a public comment before it goes to the state of Texas Board of Education.

