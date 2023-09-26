Texas program gearing high schoolers up for higher education

Texas' GEAR UP program empowers high school students to consider higher education. On Sept. 26, they held a college prep pep rally.

BRYAN, Texas — You've heard the phrase that college is the best four years of your life, yet contrary to popular belief, college pundits believe it's a time best spent to find yourself.

On Sept. 26, the heart of Texas' GEAR UP program held their 'Why College Matters' pep rally. At the Legends event center in Bryan. Partners with Texas A&M University, the grant-funded program empowers Bryan and Hearne ISD students. Gear Up stands for gaining early awareness and readiness for undergraduate programs.

Gear Up is a national program focused on helping more kids go to college including first-generation students, minority students and students with disabilities.

From underclassmen to graduating seniors, the event shows them not only shows them what college will look like and what to expect it'll also show them the opportunities and the career path that they can follow.

So, we asked high school students: why does college matter?

"To meet friends and really figure myself out before getting into adulthood," said sophomore Kayla Weathersby. While she's still up in the air on what career field she's interested in, she's explored criminal justice throughout high school. Yet, she said events like these show her the endless career pathways she can choose.

Graduating senior, Ava Allensworth believes higher education is key to life, stating, "The more knowledge you can have, the better off you'll be off in life."

Meanwhile, freshman Jaya Oliearez was thrilled about the event. She's eager about college because of the lifelong lessons you learn before going into adulthood.

"I think it's important so you can learn more about the world before you jump into it," said Oliearez.

The hour-long pep rally was filled with peers, educators and more sharing their why college matters.

"We are in the backyard of great universities like Texas A&M, Blinn or Rellis and so we have lots of resources and lots of support for kids to go ahead and try that post-secondary opportunity," said project coordinator Kelly Armstrong.

"This will also help me kind of determine the factors of where I wanna go to school," said Allensworth.

Whether it's a school in Texas or another state, GEAR UP encourages higher education. It's up to you where you want to spend the best four years of your life.

Visit the Texas GEAR UP website for a full list of partnership grant projects throughout the state.