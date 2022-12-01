Three Texas schools partner with Amazon's Career Choice program

This partnership will grant hourly employees access to the degrees and certificates they want.

This program is designed to help Amazon's hourly employees reach the degrees and certificates they need to advance their careers.

The college and university officials are excited about the collaboration.

"McLennan Community College is pleased to partner with Amazon for the Amazon Career Choice program which will provide educational opportunity for our local citizens," says MCC President Johnette McKown.

James Hurley, President of Tarleton State, says "Collaborations like this perfectly complement our 123-year commitment to educational opportunity and access for all students. Amazon employees will advance their careers, and North Central Texas will prosper."

Vice Provost for eLearning & Academic Partnerships at Texas Tech University, Brian Still, states "Amazon employees participating in the Career Choice program in the area can feel confident they are receiving a top-notch education."

The Universities and MCC credit the strong relationship that has been building since 2001, when MCC established it's University Center.

This University Center teamed up with Tarleton State and Texas Tech University to help students go beyond the associate degrees all while staying in McLennan County by offering respective classes on-site in Waco.

Amazon employees can expect top-of-the-line education as the Career Choice program is extremely selective when choosing education partners.

Global Program Lead of Amazon's Career Choice program, Tammy Thieman, says "We have intentionally created a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to experience."

