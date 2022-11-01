Texas State to unveil new Board of Plumbing Examiners Waco Testing Facility

The event will be at 3 p.m., the ceremony will also include brief remarks and a facility tour.

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note: The video below and above is a news segment on Waco's housing plans for the city.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Jan. 25 at the Texas State Technical College’s Industrial Technology Center as a new testing center is being unveiled.

The Waco campus will finally be getting its very own Texas State Plumbing Examiners (TSPE) Testing Facility. This is the state plumbing board’s second testing facility as the other one is located in Austin, according to the college.

The event will be at 3 p.m. The ceremony will also include brief remarks followed by a facility tour.

The facility will help provide opportunities to potential plumbers around the nation as they test out for licensing. Student plumbers will use the facility during the hands-on portion of their Tradesman Plumber-Limited License Exam, according to the technical college.

TSPE Board Member Frank S. Denton says the new testing centers will help double the number of licensed plumbers.

“These new testing centers will double and eventually triple TSBPE’s ability to test applicants wishing to obtain a plumbing license. This is something that could have not been done without the cooperation and assistance of TSTC," states Denton.