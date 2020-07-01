AUSTIN, Texas — Administrators in Texas school districts have a new tool to use when hiring teachers.

This month, the Texas Education Agency unveiled its new "do not hire" registry. The State created it as part of the school finance reform bill, HB3.

The registry tells district leaders if an applicant is eligible for hire or if they're under investigation for any kind of misconduct. If they are, by law, the district cannot hire them.

The public will have access to this registry too – but not until April.

RELATED:

Hays CISD substitute teacher fired for viral attack targeted 12-year-old 2 months prior, district says

Hays CISD substitute teacher fired after video shows her allegedly fighting with student, causing brain injury

Before this, there was no central database of teacher investigations so, most often, school districts conducted their own background checks. But those may not have revealed things like criminal charges against applicants if they ended in plea deals or settlements and not convictions.

State lawmakers are hoping this registry cuts down on the number of reported inappropriate relationships Texas teachers have with minors. Numbers have spiked in recent years, in part because of stricter reporting rules.

WATCH: Hays CISD substitute teacher accused of assaulting student had previous complaint

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Unsealed affidavit reveals what may have happened to Heidi Broussard before her death

Austin police confirm suspect in South Congress Avenue stabbing has died, APD is conducting an internal investigation

QB Sam Ehlinger officially returning to Texas Longhorns for senior season