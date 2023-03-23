Texas Workforce grants more than $300K to Central Texas school district

The grants will go towards the advancement of programs and career training within the district, according to CCISD.

TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that two Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $311,000 by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) were given to the Copperas Cove Independent School District (ISD).

The grant, CCISD says will support career training throughout the district. It will also go towards student programs within the district. WC Executive Director Ed Serna presented the grant awards to Copperas Cove ISD at a monthly school board meeting Tuesday night.

The district says they have used the grants to purchase and install equipment to train STEM students in the plant science program and in the advanced manufacturing program to learn robotic operations.

These advancements TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel says will help students gain high-value credentials, preparing them for the workforce.

“The greenhouse and robotics programs developed by Copperas Cove ISD will prepare students with high-demand skills for the future,” said Daniel. “Texas is investing in programs like these so high school students can gain high-value credentials and quickly become a part of the Texas workforce—the fastest growing workforce in the country.”

Governor Abbott hinted that this is just the beginning. As the state of Texas is working to bridge the gap between education and its workforce programs.

"The State of Texas continues actively working to advance and support our exceptional workforce through comprehensive career and skills development programs," said Abbott. "The Jobs and Education for Texans grant program is an effective tool in providing more opportunities for students who choose to pursue careers in good-paying, high-demand industries across our state."

Visit the JET webpage for more information on the program.