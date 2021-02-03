These 5 KISD schools recognized as Texas Honor Roll schools

These schools "demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, & a reduction in achievement gaps."

Five Killeen Independent School District campuses are being recognized as honor roll schools by the Educational Results Partnership for the 2019-2020 school year, KISD announced Tuesday.

The schools receiving the Texas Honor Roll recognition: Clarke Elementary, Clifton Park Elementary, Montague Village Elementary, Venable Village Elementary and Early College High School.

Clarke Elementary and Early College High School earned this title in 2019.

These schools "demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations,” a KISD news release said.

The news release said these other factors these schools were recognized for:

Evidence-based instructional practices

A defined system-wide mission of college and career readiness for all students

An investment in human capital

Maintenance of data and assessment systems to monitor school and student performance

Resources and guidance to support schools' efforts in preparing all students for college and career

"These five campuses are a testament to the sustained focus on academic results and commitment to student success that our campuses, staff, and parent community have shown over the years," the news release said.