Thorndale ISD cancels classes Wednesday over threats made on social media

The district said cancelling classes will give officials more time to thoroughly check facilities and further investigate the threats.

THORNDALE, Texas — Thorndale ISD has announced it is cancelling classes Wednesday after reports of threats made on social media.

In a letter to parents, students and staff, Superintendent Adam Ivy said the district received screenshots of a threat made against Thorndale ISD. The threat was communicated with a student on Snapchat who then reported it to their parents, who communicated with district staff.

Ivy said the person who made the threats is unknown at this time. Thorndale ISD has been in contact with local and regional law enforcement to try to determine the identity of the person making the threats so the district can determine its safest course of action.

"While we hope that the threatening comments turn out to be empty, we must take any threats seriously to ensure the safety of our students and staff," Ivy said. "As of 5 a.m., we have not received any new information from law enforcement, so we have decided that, in an abundance of caution, we will cancel school for the day."

Ivy said cancelling classes will allow the district to thoroughly check facilities and further investigate the threats locally, as well as give law enforcement more time to investigate.

Ivy said the district intends for students to return to school on Thursday. The Grandparents' Day breakfast scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Thursday, and any grandparents who have already scanned their IDs will not need to do so again on Thursday.

Ivy said the district will evaluate the possibility of afternoon activities as it gathers more information throughout the day Wednesday.

"Please know that we never want to cancel school if we can help it and that we will use this experience to plan for potential emergencies so that we can hopefully work to avoid canceling in the future," Ivy said.

These threats to Thorndale ISD come one day after several Texas schools dealt with threats that all turned out to be false:

Pflugerville ISD's Connally High School was "placed on hold" Tuesday after police received a report of a shooter on campus, and Eanes ISD's Cedar Creek Elementary was placed in a "secure" protocol Tuesday as authorities responded to an anonymous phone call with a "vague threat."

In Houston, a fight at Heights High School led to false reports of shots being fired. In Waco, police responded to a false report of an active shooter at Waco High School.

