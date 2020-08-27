TikTok, Baby Shark and 14.5 million + views | Killeen teachers talk viral education video

Two 2nd grade teachers at a Skipcha Elementary went viral on TikTok after posting a video of one of their unique online lessons for students.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — What started as a fun portion of Skipcha Elementary teacher Ashlee Skelton's math lesson has turned into a viral video on TikTok with 14.6 million views at the time this article was written.

"I was in my classroom doing reading plans and I heard the song," fellow teacher Hannah Roddy said. "I came to peek through her window to see what she was doing and I was like, this has to be filmed."

The video shows Skelton dressed up in a shark costume, dancing to the "earworm" song Baby Shark and demonstrating for students number inequalities. Roddy posted the video onto her TikTok account Wednesday.

"All of the followers I had on TikTok were my family members and some friends. So, I did not think really anybody would see it," Roddy said.

The Killeen Independent School District started school online for the first few weeks and will be returning to in-person on August 31.