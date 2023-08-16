Doctor shares tips for a healthy school year

Preparing kids for the school year goes beyond making sure they have new clothes and all the right school supplies.

AUSTIN, Texas — As kids head back to school, they're probably set on school supplies and clothes. But doctors say there is more you can do to help children prepare for a healthy school year.

Be sure to establish and maintain good sleep routines. KVUE recently spoke with a local pediatric emergency medicine physician about how kids and parents can readjust to a back-to-school sleep routine.

Be aware of the heat. Keep your kids hydrated and send them to school with a large water bottle.

Make sure your kids' immunizations are up-to-date and that they're washing their hands to avoid spreading germs.

Although the threat of COVID-19 has receded, other viruses like the flu and RSV are still prevalent, so doctors say you should also try to prevent your kids from sharing food or drinks at lunchtime.

"Especially at the beginning of the year because there are so many kids that have gone to different parts of the country to visit their family. And they're bringing the Minnesota version of this, the California version of this, and you're seeing so many more illnesses at this time of year," said Dr. Shyam Sivasankar, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at St. David's Children's Hospital.

Sivasankar said if you notice your child isn't feeling well, keep them home. While all of these tips may seem like common sense, he said he can't stress them enough.

