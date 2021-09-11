TISD announces student-led Wildcat Market

The Wildcat Market is a new way to show off some of Temple's talented students and just in time for the holidays

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Independent School District's Career and Technical Education has announced the launch of their Wildcat Market, as part of the department’s upcoming Christmas Creations showcase.

The Wildcat Market is an online shopping experience that will give the public the opportunity to view, purchase and pay for unique items created by Temple students, the district says.

The site features creations from nine different student programs. Items available range from gift certificates for services to Temple High School spirit items to even gifts for the holiday season, according to the website.

TISD says all the proceeds from the Christmas Creations Showcase will help benefit all of the programs within TISD’s Career and Technical Education Center.

Director of Career and Technical Education for TISD, Denise Ayres, is not only proud of the launch but of her talented students as well.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase the work our students are doing through this program,” Ayres stated. “Our students gain so much confidence when their products are purchased. The students take a great deal of pride in their work and participating in a showcase like this helps create a path for them to become true professionals.”

You can view all the site has to offer like these student-made Christmas cards on the website, here.

How Do I Pick Up?

All items ordered online will be available for pick-up at the in-person event on December 14th, according to CTE. Customers will also have the opportunity to meet and interact with the students and teachers the department says who helped create the items at that time.

Rather shop in person?