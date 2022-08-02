Two Waco schools receive nominations for the National Blue Ribbon School award

The schools are part of the 26 public schools in the state of Texas nominated for the prestigious award.

TEXAS, USA — Valley Mills Elementary and Bynum School have been nominated for the National Blue Ribbon School award.

The schools are part of the 26 public schools in the state of Texas to be nominated for the prestigious award for 2022.

The award is part of the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program which recognizes high-performing public and private schools around the country.

Ellen Hogan, Federal Programs Education Specialist at Education Service Center Region 12, says the award is very much deserving of both schools.

"We are so proud that two Region 12 schools have been nominated for the National Blue Ribbon School honor, Hogan said. "These schools have been diligent in their work throughout the year, and we congratulate them on this hard-earned, prestigious nomination."

The nominated schools must now complete a rigorous application process conducted by the USDE, according to the district.

National award winners will be announced in September of 2022. Schools that receive the designation will be recognized at the National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C.