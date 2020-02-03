HOUSTON — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Nov. 2019 when the University of Houston announced the start of its robot food delivery service.*

The University of Houston is offering free tuition to incoming freshmen whose family gross income totals $65,000 or less.

This comes at the heels of the University wanting to expand its Cougar Promise financial aid program to ensure all students coming from low and middle- income families have access to a quality college education.

The University is also offering tuition support to students coming from families with adjusted gross incomes between $65,001 and $125,000. These students will be eligible for support ranging from $500 to $2,000 per year.

“Making college education affordable and accessible is at the foundation of our mission and critical for so many aspiring students across the income spectrum. By expanding our financial support program to reduce financial barriers, we will help more students fulfill their dreams of earning a college degree,” said Renu Khator, University of Houston president.

“Your family’s income bracket shouldn’t limit your ability to achieve a college degree. Talented people come from all socioeconomic backgrounds, so I’m thrilled there will be more financial aid available for those UH students who need it most,” said Tilman Fertitta, chairman of the UHS Board of Regents.

Cougar Promise is available for full-time freshmen who are admitted by January 15 for fall 2020 enrollment.

In addition, eligible freshmen must:

Qualify as a Texas resident which includes students eligible to pay in state tuition under SB1528

Be an independent student or a dependent member of a household whose Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) does not exceed $125,000

Complete your Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the Texas Application for State Financial Aid (TASFA) and submit all financial aid forms with supporting documents by the State priority deadline of January 15

Have demonstrated financial need preventing you from covering the cost of tuition and fees per federal and/or state guidelines

Enroll as a full-time degree seeking student at the University of Houston

For more information on Cougar Promise, click here.

