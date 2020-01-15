WACO, Texas — A Central Texas school district is mourning after one of its own passed away Tuesday night.

University High School Soccer Coach Mike Chapman died from a heart attack at the age of 58.

Waco Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon released the following statement:

"Waco ISD has suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of our beloved University High School Soccer Coach Mike Chapman. We join University High School and the entire South Waco community in grieving the loss of a true gentleman who made such an impact as a coach, teacher and friend.

“Mike was a highly respected and much-loved coach at University for 26 years with strong success as a teacher, mentor and friend. He was a positive role model and father figure to many. I was honored to have gotten to know him. His generosity and kindness during the holiday season was a joy to witness as he blessed so many of our students through the Make-A-Wish program. Many of his former students work at University, as well as across the Waco ISD, and are truly grieving this devastating loss.

“The staff and district counselors have immediately jumped into action to ensure we have set up a safe space for grieving students and staff at University. Extra counselors will be available on campus today as well. I would also like to thank ESC Region 12 for their support during this difficult time."

Nick Canizales -6 News

According to Chapman’s bio on the Waco ISD website, he was lover of books and enjoyed playing with his pet ferret.

6 News Sports Director Nick Canizales said he was stunned by the news.

"He was such a great man and had the biggest heart for his students."

