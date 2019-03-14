AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas has been named in a lawsuit where prosecutors said parents paid bribes to ensure their children's admission.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco by two California college students, involves seven other schools: Stanford University, University of Southern California, UCLA, the University of San Diego, Wake Forest University, Yale University and Georgetown University.

The college admissions scam investigation said that people associated with various athletic teams at each of those schools were involved in getting students admission.

University of Texas' Tennis Coach Michael Center has been arrested for allegedly accepting nearly $100,000 in bribes. Center was released from federal custody on Tuesday on a $50,000 bond.

The following day, the university announced Center has been fired from the school.

