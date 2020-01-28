AUSTIN, Texas — Starting this fall, all incoming University of Texas students will be required to show proof of having received measles vaccinations, according to University Health Services.

Currently, only international students at UT are required to show proof of immunity to measles. Until this change, students who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents have only been required to show proof of the meningococcal vaccine in accordance with state vaccine requirements for college entry.

UT's new measles vaccination requirement comes after a measles case was reported in Travis County in December – the first such case since 1999. Austin Public Health said earlier this month that no other measles cases were confirmed after that initial exposure.

University Health Services said evidence of measles immunity includes any of the following as long as the first dose is administrated on or after a person's first birthday and the second dose is administrated at least 28 days after the first dose:

Two doses of the measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine

Two doses of the measles vaccine

Two doses of the measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (MMRV) vaccine

Two doses of any combination of the three vaccines above

A positive blood test showing protective antibodies to measles (must provide a copy of the official lab report)

According to state immunization requirements, kindergarten through high school students are required to have two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations. However, state law also allows for exemptions under certain circumstances, such as medical exemption written by a physician or parents or guardians choosing to not vaccinate their children for reasons of conscience, including religious beliefs.

KVUE previously reported that Austin is one of 14 anti-vaccine hot spots in the country.

For more information about UT's new measles vaccination requirement, visit the University Health Services website.

