Central Texas teachers, students show love for Uvalde students on first day back in school since shooting

The #UvaldeStrong message was carried across Central Texas as the Uvalde CISD community returned to school.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — It was a somber day in Uvalde Tuesday as the districts students and staff returned to class for the first time since 19 of their classmates and two of their teachers were killed by a gunman in May.

Thousands of students and staff from school districts across the state sent a united message to the Coyotes Tuesday as they wore maroon and white, Uvalde's colors.

"I feel like it gave them a little more push to continue to keep going," said

Patrickia Rodriguez sent her two boys, Christopher and Peityn, to school Tuesday in a design she made. A shirt with the state of Texas on it that has silhouettes of coyotes in it. Her design also included the word 'strong.'

"I know they kind of don't understand, but I still wanted them to show their colors, show their support -- letting them know that we're behind them," Rodriguez said.

Her son Christopher may be young but he knows the students and community in Uvalde need his support.

"Be strong, be helpful and be kind," he said.

The tragedy at Robb Elementary School on May 24 is in the back of many minds, especially knowing it can happen anywhere.

#UvaldeStrong: Texas teachers, students show love for Uvalde students on 1st day back in school since shooting 1/27

2/27

3/27

4/27

5/27

6/27

7/27

8/27

9/27

10/27

11/27

12/27

13/27

14/27

15/27

16/27

17/27

18/27

19/27

20/27

21/27

22/27

23/27

24/27

25/27

26/27

27/27 1 / 27

"When I heard about that, I instantly just broke down for those parents -- knowing that they was let down in a situation like that," Rodriguez added. "When you're a parent you don't have a soft spot for your kids, you have a soft spot for a lot of kids."

It's hard to have the words to make up for such a loss in a tight knit community, but it's easier to show.