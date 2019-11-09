VALLEY MILLS, Texas — An elementary student at Valley Mills Independent School District undergoing evaluation for a possible case of meningitis, according to the district.

In a letter sent to parents, VMISD superintendent Mike Kelly said there has not been a formal diagnosis, but a student at Valley Mills Elementary is being tested for the potentially fatal illness.

The district "thoroughly cleaned" the campus Tuesday evening with hospital-grade disinfectant, Kelly said.

Kelly said the local State Health Department advised the district to notify parents of meningitis symptoms so they can know what to look out for. Those symptoms include:

Fever

Rash

Headache

Neck stiffness

Vomiting

Chills

Joint and muscle pain

Abdominal pain

Students experiencing any combination of the listed symptoms should receive medical attention.

Kelly said parents will be notified if the diagnosis.

