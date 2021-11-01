Attention Vista College students: TWC proving resources, webinars complete degrees

The Texas Workforce Commission is working to help Vista College students finish their degree plans.

KILLEEN, Texas — After Vista College abruptly closed all its locations, locally in Killeen, Texas Workforce Commission wants to help 1500 students still get their degrees.

Vista College Students can attend a US Department of Education webinar today at 1 p.m. and another today at 6 p.m.

The U.S. Department of Education will be holding a Q & A session afterwards. 6 News has requested a link to the video to be provided later in the day for those who could not attend.

TWC Deputy Director of Communications James Bernsen told 6 News the situation with Vista College is unusual because schools normally contact the TWC ahead of time.

Bernsen said the TWC has already been working to form partnerships with other schools in the area so students could finish their degrees.

Schools in the central Texas area are listed below. A full list of schools can be found here.

Killeen, TX

Teach-out program for Vocational Nurse program final term students

• Students scheduled to graduate from the program in Dec. 2021 are eligible for a teach-out.

• Contact Virginia D. Ayars, EdD, MS, RN, CNE, Nursing Consultant for Education, Texas Board of Nursing

for additional information.

• Website: https://www.bon.texas.gov/education_student_info.asp

• Contact Email: Virginia.Ayars@bon.texas.gov

• Contact Telephone: 512-305-7660

Central Texas College

• Business Type: Public Community College

• Format: Ground Campus

• Website: www.ctcd.edu

• Contact Email: dhansen@ctcd.edu; jwelsh@ctcd.edu

• Contact Telephone Number: 254.526.1394; 254.526.1298

• Vista College Program: AAS-Criminal Justice

o Possible Transfer to: AAS-Criminal Justice (CJCJ5); AAS-Criminal Justice (Corr) (CJCR5); CC1-

Criminal Justice Studies Specialization (CJCJ)

• Vista College Program: AAS-Paralegal

o Possible Transfer to: AAS-Paralegal/Legal Assistant (LAS15); CC1-Paralegal/Legal Assistant

(LAS16)

• Vista College Program: AAS-Business Administration

o Possible Transfer to: AAS-Business Management (BUBM5); AAS-Business Management

Marketing & Sales Mgmt Spec (BUMS5); CC1-Business Management (BUBM5); CC1-Business

Management Supervision (BUS17

• Vista College Program: Diploma-Heating, Air Conditioning & Ventilation

o Possible Transfer to: AAS-Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrig (HART5); CC2-Heating, Air

Conditioning & Refrig (HART5); Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Tech Asst (ACR17)

• Vista College Program: AAS-Information Technology

o Possible Transfer to: AAS-Information Technology (CSI17); AAS-Network Systems Administrator

(CSN17); CC1-Computer Helpdesk Specialist (CSI17)

• Vista College Program: AAS-Medical Insurance Billing & Coding; Diploma-Medical Ins Billing & Coding

o Possible Transfer to: AAS-Medical Billing & Coding (OTMCB); AAS-Medical Office Technology

(OTM15);CC2-Medical Office Technology Specialist (OTMO5)

Elite Nurse Aide Training

• Business Type: Private For-Profit

• Format: Ground Campus

• Website: www.elitenurseaidetraining.com

• Contact Email: Samantha.shinn@elitenurseaidetraining.com

• Contact Telephone Number: 254-628-2433

• Vista College Program: Medical Assistant Diploma

o Possible Transfer to: Clinical Medical Assistant

Lamar Institute of Technology

• Business Type: Public Technical College

• Format: Ground Campus

• Website: www.lit.edu

• Special arrangements for Vista College students: Website has splash page for Vista College

students.

• Contact Email: ajhill@lit.edu admissions@lit.edu

• Contact Telephone Number: 409.880.8188; 409.880.8321

• Vista College Program: AAS – Business Administration

o Possible Transfer to: AAS – Management Development

• Vista College Program: AAS – Information Technology

o Possible Transfer to: AAS – Computer Networking & Troubleshooting Technology

• Vista College Program: AAS – Medical Insurance Billing & Coding

o Possible Transfer to: Certificate – Medical Coding Specialist or AAS- Health Information

Technology

• Vista College Program: Diploma – Medical Insurance Billing & Coding

o Possible Transfer to: Certificate – Medical Coding Specialist

National American University

• Business Type: Private For-Profit

• Format: Online

• Website: www.national.edu

• Special arrangements for Vista College students: Vista College – National American University

• Contact Telephone Number: 855-975-2917

• Vista College Program: AAS Medical Insurance Billing and Coding

o Possible Transfer to: AAS Health Information Technology

• Vista College Program: Diploma Medical Insurance Billing and Coding

o Possible Transfer to: Diploma Medical Billing and Coding

• Vista College Program: AAS Business Administration

o Possible Transfer to: AAS Business Administration

• Vista College Program: AAS Information Technology

o Possible Transfer to: AAS Information Technology

Southern Careers Institute - Waco

• Business Type: Private For-Profit

• Format: Ground Campus/Hybrid

• Website: www.scitexas.edu

• Special arrangements for Vista College students: Information indicates this is a teach-out program

• Contact Email: Sherri.pahl@scitexas.edu

• Contact Telephone Number: 254-265-9705

• Vista College Program: Medical Assisting, Medical Administrative Assistant, Medical Insurance

Billing & Coding

o Possible Transfer to: Medical Assistant, Medical Office Specialist, Medical Billing and Coding

Trident University International, a member of the American InterContinental System

• Business Type: Private For-Profit

• Format: Online

• Website: www.trident.edu/vista

• Contact Email: outreach@trident.edu

• Contact Telephone Number: 888.252.7598

• Vista College Program: Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration

o Possible Transfer to: Associate of Science in Professional Studies: Organizational Leadership OR

the no concentration option: Associate of Science in Professional Studies (ASPS); Students may

also be interested in transferring into our aligned bachelor’s degree programs in Business

Administration; Computer Science; Health Administration; Health Sciences; Homeland Security;

Human Resource Management; IT Management; or Leadership.

• Vista College Program: Associate of Applied Science in Information Technology (traditional) AND

Associate of Applied Science in Information Technology program (Distance Education)

o Possible Transfer to: Associate of Science Degree in Cybersecurity (ASC) OR Associate level work

completed may be considered for transferability into the following aligned bachelor level

degree programs: Bachelor of Science in Information Technology Management (BSITM) OR

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Information Technology

Management. OR Bachelor of Science in Computer Science (BSCS)

Western Governors University

• Business Type: Private Non-Profit

• Format: Online

• Website: www.wgu.edu/vistacollege

• Special arrangements for Vista College students: May be eligible for special financing or transfer

programs.

• Contact Email and Telephone Number: See individual programs for contact info.

• Vista College Program: AAS-Information Technology

o Possible Transfer to: BS in Information Technology

o Contact Email: Michael.ortega@wgu.edu; Tony.jaeger@wgu.edu; Rebecca.miller@wgu.edu