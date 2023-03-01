Waco Charter School to close first time in 27 years

The school is set to close for the next school year. No word if it will remain closed.

WACO, Texas — The Economic Opportunities Advancement Corporation Board of Directors voted to close the Waco Charter School for the 2023-2024 school year due to dropping enrollment and attendance, according to a news release.

Currently, enrollment and attendance is currently down more than 20%, resulting in "a severe strain on the financial stability of the charter school," the news release said. With how things are now, the school will experience nearly a $1 million deficit in two years if it continued to operate, the news release added.

“Based on a trending decline of enrollment and student attendance, we believe it is in the best interest of the children, parents, EOAC and the community to cease operation of the charter school at the end of this school year with a commitment to manage the transition as smoothly as possible for all concerned," EOAC Board President Ben Perry said in the release.

Waco Charter School has been opened since 1996, initially to address overcrowding and "inadequate elementary schools serving the 76707 ZIP code," according to the Waco Tribune.

“We do not take this action lightly. Much thought and consideration was given to this decision. We realize our actions will impact many people, including young students, staff, administrators and the families of each. However, the Board has the responsibility and obligation to oversee the total operation of EOAC to include all programs and services,” Perry said.

“We must act in the best long-term interest of our students while being fiscally responsible to EOAC. We must remain true to our overall mission. We are, and will continue to be, a community service action agency. Our mission will not change,” EOAC Executive Director Dorothy Marstaller added. “The Waco Charter School cost about $2 million a year to operate and represents only 10% of the overall budget of EOAC. One financially struggling program cannot jeopardize the continued existence of EOAC and the many services provided to the thousands of clients living in communities throughout our nine-county service area.”