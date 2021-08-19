Waco to host TAPPS championships, events through 2023

The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools announced Waco as the host city for state championships for the next few years.

WACO, Texas — The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) will hold state championships in athletics and fine arts in Waco for the 2021-2023 school year, TAPPS announced.

“As we continue to plan for the year’s events, Waco presents an excellent option for our events. The Central location provides easy travel for schools across Texas," said Bryan Bunselmeyer, TAPPS Executive Director. "The support we receive from area venues, athletic directors, venue managers, hoteliers and restaurants alike make Waco a winning choice for TAPPS. With the support of local volunteers and labor, TAPPS event planning becomes progressively easier each year,”

According to a release, Waco's central location, along with the support TAPPS receives from the Waco Convention Center & Visitors Bureau, Waco Tourism Public Improvement District Corporation and Greater Waco Sports Commission were "key reasons" for the selection. Waco continues to host more than 75% of TAPPS' championship events.

Nineteen championships and non other meetings are held in the Greater Waco area annually, according to the release.

“We are excited that the Waco Tourism Public Improvement District has joined the City of Waco in supporting our longstanding relationship with TAPPS,” said Waco Mayor Dillon Meek. “The Waco TPID was created specifically to support groups like TAPPS and to bring new events and economic impact to Waco. We are proud to welcome TAPPS athletes, participants, and their friends and families to Waco for years to come.”

These events generate a gate attendance of over 45,000 annually from all over the state, along with over 9,000 participant hotel room nights, per the release.