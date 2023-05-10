Teacher aides will be paid an increased salary, which will go to their coaching, mentorship and more as they work for their teaching certification.

WACO, Texas — As the nationwide teacher shortage has trickled into Central Texas, Waco ISD is looking to recruit new applicants to their schools.

Next year the district will be launching its bachelor's degree program for teacher aides, paying for coursework, release time and providing support to 25 teacher aides as they work towards their teaching certifications.

"They will receive a higher salary of a paraprofessional and through that, they will be responsible for paying for their bachelor's degree," said Melissa Cox, Waco ISD Director of Opportunity Culture.

That higher salary will go to providing the teacher aides coaching, mentorship and more as they work to earn their certifications.

"They have to have experience working in the classroom and demonstrate a high proficiency of instructional practices and classroom management," Cox said.

The district is currently in the process of vetting universities to partner with for the program.

As the candidates begin to juggle work and school full-time, Cox said she hopes the intern candidates will learn skills such as time and classroom management to better equip them for the positions.

"They are already invested in our district and so we want to invest in them," Cox said.

Waco ISD said they're hoping to have the plan running by the spring of 2024.