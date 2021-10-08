Waco ISD to continue offering free student meals this coming school year

The school district said it will provide free breakfast and lunch to all enrolled students without the need for families to complete any forms.

WACO, Texas — Waco ISD announced that students in the district will be able to receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2021-2022 school year.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the upcoming school year, Waco ISD said. The USDA also established a waiver to allow the National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option to extend through the coming school year.

“Since we were designated a Community Eligibility Provision district in 2018, this is the fourth year that every Waco ISD student will have access to free meals at school,” said Cliff Reece, Waco ISD Food Service Director.