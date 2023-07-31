Waco ISD hosts safety training for administrators, staff

About 120 administrators from at least 20 Central Texas schools are participating in the training.

WACO, Texas — ESC Region 12 is joining forces with Texas School Safety Center to offer a free two-day Standard Reunification Method (SRP) training and exercise.

Waco ISD will host the event at University High School and the “I Love U Guys” Foundation will deliver the training.

"It's important for us to remember what our district expectations are and then bring that down to the campus level," Cesar Chavez Middle School Principal Lena Ortiz explained.

The training entails classroom training, tabletop exercises, and live exercises that promote a common understanding of the process and terminology and strengthen relationships with school personnel and first responders.

ESC Education Coordinator Jeni Janek says when they put together these training course, they take into account real life events and teach the does and don'ts when it comes to crisis events in the school.

"It's incredibly important," Janek said. "We know that the more we learn, the more that we practice, and the more we put in our protocols and procedures, the safer we can make our schools."

Waco ISD experienced a handful of false safety threats during the 2022-2023 school year. With this training, University High School Principal Alonzo McAdoo believes Waco ISD staff will be fully prepared whether there is a hoax or an actual threat.

"We want to make sure whether you're a first year teacher or a teacher that's been doing it for a little while, you always are in a position to make sure not only are you safe, but for the students that you're liable to answer for," McAdoo explained. "We try to make sure safety is first in everything we do."