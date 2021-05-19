Waco ISD making masks optional starting Monday

Though face masks will be optional, Waco's superintendent still encourages wearing them saying "the virus is still here."

WACO, Texas — The Waco Independent School District announced Wednesday that it is making masks optional to all starting next Monday, May 24.

This announcement comes after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that prohibits governmental entities, including public schools, from enforcing a mask mandate. It goes into effect Friday, May 21, which is when $1,000 fines can be imposed on local governments or officials who continue to implement masks.

For schools, mask mandates are allowed to remain in place until June 4, the executive order says.

"While school districts have some additional time to comply with the order, to avoid confusion, face mask will be optional in Waco ISD schools and other facilities starting next Monday, May 24," superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said in a statement to families and employees.

The last day of school for Waco ISD is June 10.

Though face masks are optional, Kincannon is encouraging students, parents, staff and visitors to wear masks, "especially in indoor spaces where social distancing isn't possible."