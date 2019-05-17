WACO, Texas — Waco Independent School District named a new Waco High School principal Thursday.

James Stewart has spent all 17 of his years education career at Waco ISD.

He is a former student, coach, teacher and assistant principal of Waco High School.

"I am beyond excited to return to Waco High," Stewart said.

Stewart will replace Ed Love, who announced last month he was leaving the position to become the executive director of school leadership at Transformation Waco in July.

RELATED: Waco High principal will leave campus this summer, take new job with Transformation Waco

Interim superintendent Hazel Rowe said she was confident in the decision to appoint Stewart.

“He is an excellent educator, a great leader and has a decade of experience at Waco High," Rowe said. "James understands why Lion pride runs deep and will build on the school’s tremendous legacy.”

RELATED: Waco High School senior takes a dive for Ivy League school

RELATED: Waco ISD searching for new superintendent