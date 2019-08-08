WACO, Texas — Waco Independent School District named Belton ISD superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon as the sole finalist in their search for a new superintendent Wednesday evening.

Kincannon has three decades of public education on her resume, including the past eight years that she served as BISD's superintendent, WISD said in a press release.

Her other experience in education includes time as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction and deputy superintendent.

“Dr. Kincannon is passionate about the students that she serves, WISD board president Angela Tekell said. "Her experience, her expertise in curriculum and instruction, her knowledge of our district and her connections to resources in our region and across the state make Dr. Kincannon the right person to lead Waco ISD forward.”

By law, school boards are required to wait 21 days before hiring a finalist for superintendent. The Waco ISD board is scheduled to consider Kincannon's contract Aug. 29.

Kincannon would replace Dr. Marcus Nelson, whose resignation was announced in March after he was arrested on a drug charge.

The BISD board will meet Thursday night to discuss personnel in a closed session, according to WISD.

Read WISD's full statement on Kincannon below.

RELATED: