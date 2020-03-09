Waco ISD receives $17,000 federal grant, school safety training

The Students, Teachers and Officers Preventing School Violence Mental Health grant will provide training and strategies to implement peer mediation programs.

WACO, Texas — Waco Independent School District received a $17,000 federal grant that will be used for school safety training for campus behavior professionals and administrators. The Students, Teachers and Officers Preventing School Violence Mental Health grant will provide training and strategies to implement peer mediation programs, according to Waco ISD.

“One of our top priorities is creating and sustaining safe and supportive learning environments for our students and staff,” Waco ISD Assistant Superintendent for Student Services and Support Dr. Rachelle Warren said. “Empowering students to be active partners in this effort significantly increases the effectiveness of peer mediation and its long-term impact.”

The STOP grant also provides the opportunity for Waco ISD to partner with Education Service Center Region 12 and community organizations to help implement the new strategies.

“This has come at a crucial time for us with the ongoing stress of the pandemic,” Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said. “Teaching students effective coping skills and self-regulation are critical to not only their social and emotional health but also their educational success.”

The grant will build on work completed during the 2019–2020 school year to strengthen school climate, according to Waco ISD.

“We believe in continuous improvement, particularly when it comes to evaluating the effectiveness of our behavior intervention programs,” Warren said. “The STOP grant will support our continued efforts to address the mental health and well-being of our students, and ultimately lead to safer campus climates.”