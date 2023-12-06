Waco ISD welcomes alternative way of doing summer camp

The World Hunger Relief Farm has teamed up with WACO ISD.

WACO, Texas — Summer camp is a time of exploration, discovery and fun.

It can be a time for learning and connecting with a community too, like at the World Hunger Relief Farm.

Students from Waco ISD have been hard at work and play on the farm, learning everything about the environment, the food they eat, and how to take care of the earth.

"We believe in getting our kids into nature and showing them how the world works," Sky Toney, the Education Director at the Waco Hunger Relief Farm said.

Each week is comprised of different learning days. Some days, kids will work with animals, while others they'll learn about planting plants.

On one particular day, kids of all ages were taking part in learning about decomposition, recycling, and consumption.

They got to work with worms, branches, some decomposable garbage, and lots of plants.

Some kids even learned how to take their plants and make arts and crafts out of them.

"I made a leaf fan, it t really works," one kids at the camp said.

There is instructional time, where those who run the camp have structured learning, but there's also time that the kids get to be free and do what they want.

Kids also have a chance to pick their own produce and plant it too. They even work with a chef on the farm to cook with their produce.

No matter what, the kids get to be goofy, and themselves, while learning how to take care of the community around them and be one with nature.

The World Hunger Relief Farm's mission is to teach about food insecurity, and work to help people understand about the environment around them.

This camp, and teaming up with Waco ISD helps achieve this mission.