Waco ISD welcomes wagging tails on the first day of school

Waco ISD will go back for the first day Tuesday, so be ready to great a special dog, local law enforcement and a road closure near Waco High.

WACO, Texas — Waco ISD will welcome students and faculty back to school Tuesday morning with a new canine and a few other surprises.

The school district will welcome Bear, a Goldendoodle emotional support dog.

Bear will will support both students and staff as an emotional support resource and will move to many different campuses throughout the school district during the school year.

On the first day of school, local law enforcement will greet students at every building, which is part of project "Safe Start."

Another way the school district will support its students is with free lunches for everyone this year.

The district is also heading into the year with various scores given to them by the TEA.