Waco PD to host back to school bash, seeking donations for local students

The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Summer break in Waco just began but that isn't stopping the Waco Police Department from working to make sure every student who returns in the fall is ready to go for class.

The department's Community Outreach Division will host their first-ever back to school bash and are taking donations to help make it happen.

"We will have a backpack and school supply giveaway, as a demonstration of our support for the academic success of our youth and use this time as an opportunity to engage with our youth and their families," said spokesman Officer Garen Bynum.

The event is a two-fold opportunity for the Waco PD as they work to increase positive interactions with the community and build on the vision of Chief Sheryl Victorian's philosophy of relational policing.

"Our goal is to provide backpacks filled with school supplies for children of all ages. We would also like to have raffles, with vouchers for school uniforms, shoes, barbershop, and salon visits," Bynum said. "There will be live entertainment, games, and refreshments."

The department is asking for donations of backpacks, school supplies, clothing vouchers, shoe vouchers, haircut and salon vouchers, drinks and food to help make this event possible. Waco PD is also seeking community partners to make this all happen for local families.

If you would like to donate, you can contact Community Outreach Sergeant, Peter Mottley, at (254) 750-1762 or by e-mail at PeterM@wacotx.gov.