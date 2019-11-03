WACO, Texas — A student in Waco already has one degree and she hasn't even graduated high school, yet.

Paulina Aguilar is a senior at University High School in Waco and she will graduate one step ahead of most students.

"I received my associates degree in general academics the first day of my senior year," Aguilar said.

As a freshman, Aguilar joined a program called Accelerate, which allowed her to take college courses while in high school. Aguilar said when they introduced her to the program, she knew it was the right decision.

"I was really thinking ahead of time like my future plans and just took advantage of having this opportunity," Aguilar said.

She took a placement exam and when she was accepted she began taking classes the summer after her freshman year at McLennan County College.

Jeffrey Cunningham, one of her teachers at University High School, said her hard work and dedication has made her stand out from other students.

"Paulina is definitely a highlight of Waco ISD, not just University High School, but maybe even Waco or Texas," Cunningham said.

Not to mention, Aguilar is also enrolled in advanced placement classes, and is required to take a rigorous exam at the end of every year to see what she learned. Cunningham said she always performs well.

"She's a very excellent student and she's worked really hard, and I don't even think that she understands just how great she's done because it seems second nature to her," Cunningham said.

Aguilar, who will have her high school diploma and associated degree before starting college said she is glad her hard work has paid off and now she has some advice for other students.

"If you want to do something go ahead and do it," she said. "Push yourself to go far and you can accomplish anything you want in life."

Aguilar will graduate in June and has already been accepted into several different universities.

